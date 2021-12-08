NMG unveils its latest graduates from the Media Lab programme

Nation Media Lab students taking photos with celebrated former CNN journalist Zain Verjee (Centre) after they graduated from the graduate trainee program at an event held at The Aga Khan University on December 7, 2021. A total of seventeen students drawn from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania graduated from the program. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The journalists were part of the ninth cohort of the graduate trainees for the Media Lab (ML) programme.
  • They took their master classes at the Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications (GSMC) in Parklands, Nairobi.

The Nation Media Group (NMG) yesterday unveiled 17 new reporters as it continues with its digital transformation journey.

