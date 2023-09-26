Nnabagereka’s State House visit was planned – Mengo

Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has clarified that the Nnabagereka’s visit to State House was official and had been planned by the cultural institution.

On Saturday, Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda led a kingdom delegation to State House Entebbe where they met President Museveni.

Addressing Buganda Kingdom officials in Bulange, Mengo, yesterday, Mr Mayiga said that the aim of the visit was to inform the President about her upcoming launch of an initiative under the Nnabagereka Development Foundation (NDF).

The initiative involves guiding the young generation in promoting their culture through development (obuntu bulamu).

“This initiative is expected to be launched on October 10 in partnership with United National Development Programme, (UNDP), which has funded several programmes in the country,” he said.

The Katikkiro added that after the launch, the initiative is expected to be extended to other regions across the country.

“The relationship we have with United Nations is individually but it involves the government and it must be part in that collaboration for us to benefit from them and get funds ,” the Katikkiro explained.

Since its founding in 2000, NDF has actively been involved in making a positive difference in the lives of children, women and youth in Uganda.

The most common NDF initiative is the annual children‘s camp (Ekisakaate), which aims at promoting culture among the young generation.