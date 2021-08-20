How Catholic priest was killed at his farm

According to witnesses, Fr Kasambula was stabbed to death by Vincent Katumba, 35, who had encroached on the former’s 15-acre piece of land

When Rev Fr Josephat Kasambula set off from his home in Bukola Village, Maanyi Sub-county, Mityana District, on Wednesday afternoon to visit his farm on the shores of Lake Wamala in Gomba District, little did he know that he would not return alive.

The priest was killed on Wednesday evening at Lukunyu Village in Gomba District where he had gone to visit his farm.

According to witnesses, Fr Kasambula was stabbed to death by Vincent Katumba, 35, who had encroached on the former’s 15-acre piece of land.

“When the man of God arrived at his farm, he found when the man [Katumba] had occupied the house on the farm, he [priest] tried to ask him how he came to the farm and had no answer,” Mr Sam Kalule, a resident of Mamba Landing Site, told Daily Monitor yesterday.

“The priest ordered the people who had accompanied him to enter the house and throw out everything, but as they entered, the priest and the suspect remained outside and the latter stabbed him in the back, killing him instantly,” he added.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack, according to Mr Kalule. He said the suspect must have been under the influence of marijuana since he was a known drug addict. The incident occurred at around 6pm.

At the time of his death, Fr Kasambula, 71, was a curate at St Charles Lwanga Catholic Parish- Lwamata in Kiboga District.

According to Mr Joseph Sseguya, the Kyegonza Sub-county chairperson, Fr Kasambula owned a banana plantation of 9 acres and a five-acre coffee garden .

Fr Ssempala Gonzaga Gonza, a priest at St Charles Lwanga Lwamata Parish, described the deceased as prayerful and calm.

“Fr Kasambula has been very committed to Church work, very resourceful and always ready to give advice to those who need it,” he said. The priest was laid to rest at Kiyinda-Mityana diocesan cemetery yesterday.

Bishop Anthony Zziwa said the deceased was a true servant of God. “He loved serving God since his childhood and has not disappointed Him until his demise,” he said

By press time, police in Gomba were still combing bushes to arrest Katumba, Ms Lydia Tumushabe, the Katonga regional police spokesperson, said their detectives would not rest until they apprehend the suspect.

“Our team is still on the ground and there is no doubt he will be arrested sooner than later,” he said.

