No fireworks display, overnight prayers as Ugandans usher in 2022

A file photo showing revelers watching fireworks display at a hotel in Kampala

Security agencies have banned the use of fireworks, burning tyres and overnight prayers as Ugandans usher in the New Year, 2022.

