No fireworks display, overnight prayers as Ugandans usher in 2022

Security agencies have banned the use of fireworks, burning tyres and overnight prayers as Ugandans usher in the New Year, 2022.

These have been common rituals on New Year's Eve, bringing together thousands of revellers from across the country to celebrate the end of the year and welcome the New Year, in style. But in the wake of government restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19, bars, which were often licenced to display fireworks, have officially remained closed, and the country is still under a nighttime curfew that starts at 7 m and runs until 5:30 a.m.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga says with such restrictions in place, every person is expected to be indoors on New Year’s Eve. He adds that the security agencies will deploy personnel in various places to ensure that no one is walking, driving or operating restricted businesses like bars during curfew time.

“We want to inform the public, proprietors of hotels, gardens and dealers that fireworks are cancelled due to uncertainties caused by COVID-19,” Mr Enanga said and advise hotel owners, homes and other business operators to adopt new measures of ushering in a New Year.

Before COVID-19 hit Uganda and the world at large, police would clear 500 to 1,000 venues across the country to use fireworks as a way of welcoming the New Year. Bars that have been under lock and key for close to two years have been warned not to risk the lives of people by organizing events for celebrating the New Year.

Clerics who normally organize crossover prayer events at Kololo, Namboole or at their respective churches have also not been spared. Security forces have warned that no person is expected to be found at church during curfew hours.

“All church leaders, pastors are reminded that all crossover prayers marked by millions to usher in New Year have also been cancelled,” Mr Enanga said.