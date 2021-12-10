Prime

No more lockdown over Covid – Aceng

Dr Jane Aceng, the Minister of Health, addresses the media at Lira Regional Referral Hospital on Tuesday. PHOTO / PATRICK EBONG

By  Patrick Ebong

What you need to know:

  • Dr Jane Aceng ruled out any localised lockdown after Uganda confirmed seven cases of the variant following the genomic sequencing of samples taken at Entebbe International Airport.

The Omicron Covid-19 variant is unlikely to stop plans of Uganda fully opening her economy in January, the Health minister has revealed.

