No nationwide Ebola lockdown, Museveni vows 

President Museveni on Friday reiterated his refusal to impose a nationwide Covid-like lockdown to contain the spread of Ebola despite a worrying increase in cases.

Since the health ministry first declared an Ebola outbreak in the central district of Mubende, the disease has spread across the East African nation, including to the capital Kampala.

But Museveni ruled out any plans for a nationwide lockdown, instead urging citizens to "be more vigilant" and observe measures put in place to control the spread of Ebola.

"There will be NO LOCKDOWN. Therefore, people should go ahead and concentrate on their work without any worry," he reiterated on Twitter hours after hosting diwali dinner for the Indian community in Uganda at State House Entebbe where he first made the remarks.

During the event, Mr Museveni who has been in power since 1986 when he shot his way to state house hailed the “symbiotic relationship” between Indian families and Ugandans.

“We had initially four Indian families and we had no friction with them, the relationship was symbiotic because we were playing different roles in wealth creation, “he noted, saying that those who expelled Indians (former president Idi Amin) were parasites who did not value the chain of wealth creation.

However, the death toll from the highly contagious disease currently stands at 49, according to the Ugandan government.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said the country had registered over 150 confirmed and probable cases, including 64 fatalities.

Ebola is spread through bodily fluids, with common symptoms being fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea.

Outbreaks are difficult to contain, especially in urban environments.

People who are infected do not become contagious until symptoms appear, which is after an incubation period of between two and 21 days.

The outbreak was declared on September 20, and eight days later Museveni declared any nationwide lockdown was "not necessary."

In October, however, he imposed a lockdown on two districts, Mubende and Kassanda, setting a dusk-to-dawn curfew, banning travel and closing markets, bars and churches for 21 days.



He also ordered the police to arrest anyone infected with Ebola who refused to isolate.