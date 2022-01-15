Nobert Kaggwa, a sculptor, painter and tutor, passed away on the night of January 12. PHOTO/COURTESY

|

National

Prime

Nobert Kaggwa: Art icon who mentored many

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • Nobert Kaggwa has been eulogised as a passionate artist and light-hearted man who was so gifted yet so humble.

“Kaggwa was one of the most principled people I have ever met. He was very passionate about art and design. He was an exceptional teacher. He could easily make anyone understand what he wanted to say,” artist Saad Lukwago observes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.