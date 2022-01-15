Ssembuya was a national hero, says ex-Katikkiro

The children  of the late Christopher Columbus Ssembuya lay a wreath on his casket  at St  Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe on January 13. PHOTOS/FRANK BAGUMA

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • Relatives and friends say industrialist Christopher Columbus Ssembuya was passionate about Africans being more innovative and influential.

Former Katikkiro (prime minister)of Buganda, Mr  Joseph Mulwanyamuli Ssemwogerere, has eulogised deceased industrialist Christopher Columbus Ssembuya, as a great national hero, saying his immense contributions to Uganda’s economy must be emulated.

