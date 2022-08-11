NRA veteran vows to shoot apparent land grabbers

A 92-year-old National Resistance Army (NRA) veteran has threatened to shoot apparent land grabbers targeting what he described as “his land.”

Ex-NRA rebel Musa Mwanje who is a resident of Kiyanja Village in Mukono District Thursday claimed that “people led some Special Forces Command (SFC) soldier only identified as Sobbi- went to his home last week and damaged a house built by President Museveni for his (Mwanje’s) deceased son Meddie Muyanja who was also a UPDF officer.”

Speaking from his sickbay, Mr Mwanje denounced the unknown people who devastated his property without a court order even as matters regarding the contested land are in court.

The 100-acre land in mention forms block 221, plot 118 in Kyaggwe.

"They came here and destroyed things including crops, trees and went with the trees," he told Monitor on August 11.

Upon visiting the site, Mukono Police Officer in Charge (OC) Asp Michael Kato urged members of Mr Mwanje’s family to be calm.

Mukono Police Officer in Charge (OC) Asp Michael Kato. PHOTO/JESSICA SABANO

But the veteran has called on Mr Museveni to intervene or he “will fight the land grabbers by gun.”

"I have a court order from KMP noting that no one is supposed to destroy any property on this land," Mr Mwanje added.