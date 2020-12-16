NRM candidate for Masaka woman MP seat dies in Nairobi

By Fahad Malik Jjingo More by this Author

Masaka District Woman Member of Parliament contestant Freda Mubanda Kasse has died at 76, a family source said.

Mubada, 76, died last night at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi, Kenya where she has been undergoing treatment.

A close relative said Mubanda was rushed to Nairobi last month after developing breathing difficulties.

Mubanda who was the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer was reportedly first admitted to a private medical facility in Kampala after getting cough, and flue before she was referred to Nairobi after her condition worsened.

“Mubanda was taken to Aga khan hospital after her condition worsened and we had started believing that maybe she had contracted Covid-19 though after the first tests the results came out negative,” the family source before asking not to be named in the story because they are not authorized to speak to media.

Masaka NRM region administrative secretary, Mr Umar Ssebulime said her death came as a shock to them.

“This is a great loss for the party in Masaka region and the entire country. She has been a strong supporter of the party and a great politician who cannot easily be replaced,” he said.

When contacted, her campaign manager, Gerald Ntuwe, said: “we are still in a meeting but we are going to come up with a general communication which we are going to give out the public.”

Mubanda is a former Masaka district woman MP who represented Masaka in the 9th parliament but lost in the 2016 elections to Democratic Party's Mary Babirye Kabanda.

Mubanda was to face off with National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Harriet Nakiyemba Ssebufu and Joan Nalule (Independent), among others in next month’s general election.