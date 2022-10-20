NRM faction plots Museveni candidature in 2026 polls

A section of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leaders and supporters from across the country, yesterday used the Office of the NRM national chairman as launch pad for President Museveni’s seventh elective term in office. The group led by Ms Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, the architect and coordinator of Bazukkulu (grandchildren), declared Mr Museveni as their ideal 2026 presidential candidate and advised other party members harbouring presidential ambitions to “lie low like an envelope”. Although the President’s son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has not declared ambitions to succeed his father, some of the NRM supporters, advised the youngest four-star general to “relax” until such a time when his father gets tired of contesting for presidency. “The country needs the services of Muhoozi as an army commander, he cannot contest for presidency. The country still needs President Museveni badly. Since he is still fresh blood, we ask him to handle issues of the army and security while Museveni accomplishes the task ahead of him,” Ms Namyalo said.

Ms Namyalo and her “Bazukkulu taskforce” relaunched the refurbished NRM national chairman’s office in Kyambogo, Kampala, and proclaimed the beginning of a countrywide crusade that seeks to propagate Mr Museveni’s 2026 bid. They also announced that the finer details of Mr Museveni 2026 project and activities will be unveiled at a later date.

While Opposition leaders have over the years criticised Mr Museveni for overstaying in power, and questioned his human rights record, failure to stamp out corruption, poverty and unemployment, Ms Namyalo praised Mr Museveni as “God-sent” and cited the “36 years of peace, stability, rule of law, economic recovery” and talked of an experienced leader with incomparable credentials.



Ms Namyalo said they came to the conclusion after looking back at what Mr Museveni has achieved since he came to power in 1986, and also the plans he has ahead of them as his “bazzukulu”, a slogan that denotes grandchildren.

“When he goes, all those good plans will go down with him, and yet they are geared towards giving jobs to Ugandans regardless of their political affiliation, colour, race or religion.”

The NRM supporters from Kampala, Lwengo, Kamwenge and Masaka, among other districts, signed President Museveni’s portrait containing words: “Jjaja [grandpa], you are hereby instructed, commanded and ordered to stand in 2026”.

