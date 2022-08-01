NRM fronts Kwizera for Bukimbiri by-election

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has fronted Mr Eddie Kwizera as its flag bearer for the Bukumbiri County Member of Parliament by-election.

The NRM vice chairperson for Western region, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, who also doubles as the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, handed over the NRM flag to Mr Kwizera in Kisoro District at the weekend ahead of nominations scheduled for today and tomorrow.

Dr Baryomunsi was accompanied by NRM party deputy treasurer Jacqueline Kyatuhaire, State minister for Youth and Children Affairs Sarah Nyirabashitsi, and the Kisoro District NRM party chairman, Dr Philemon Mateke.

The NRM officials held a meeting that was attended by delegates from the seven sub-counties that make up Bukimbiri County.

Background

The Court of Appeal on June 6 nullified the victory of Mr Kwizera as Bukimbiri County MP.

The judges made the decision after an application filed by Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party candidate James Owebeyi proved that the electoral process was manipulated.

During the January 2021 parliamentary elections, Mr Kwizera (NRM) polled 11,821 votes and his closest competitor, Mr Asgario Turyagenda (Ind) got 11,330.

The petitioner, Mr Owebeyi, got 104 while Mr Martin Muhereza (Ind) got 167.

“I want to tell my fellow NRM party members in Kisoro, particularly in Bukimbiri County, that we must work as a team if our party flag bearer is to win this election,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

Five people including Mr Kwizera, Mr Owebeyi, Mr Turyagyenda (Ind), Mr Innocent Twinomugisha (ANT) and Mr Methodius Arinaitwe (Ind) are some of the candidates who have so far declared interest in the by-elections.

“I am ready to reclaim my stolen victory. I won the NRM primary election and the final elections for Bukimbiri County, but the electoral process was manipulated to favour Mr Kwizera,” Mr Turyagenda said.

Invisible hand

The chairman for Kisoro District Leader’s Forum, Mr John Kamara, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Bufumbira North, said the NRM party leadership at the national level should not interfere with the electoral process.

“Kisoro is now united unlike in the past when it used to be divided on religious grounds,” Mr Kamara said.