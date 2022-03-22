NRM has no vacancy for deputy speaker, says Tanga Odoi

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has no vacancy for the position of a deputy speaker, according to its electoral commission.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, the NRM electoral commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi emphasized “that the party will not conduct any nominations for the position.”

“We do not have vacancy for the deputy speaker. We only have a vacancy for the speaker,” he said hours after a number of NRM parliamentarians had already started jostling for the position.

Herbert Tom Kinobere, the NRM parliamentary caucus vice chairperson had earlier on told this reporter that Anita Among will be presented as the party’s choice for speakership while Thomas Tayebwa will deputize her.

In a special House sitting, parliamentarians will Friday vote to replace for a new speaker to replace Mr Jacob Oulanyah who died from a hospital in USA on Sunday.

‘No processions’

The NRM electoral commission has also banned processions as parliament speaker aspirants seek nomination from the party offices from Tuesday.

“We shall not allow any procession to this place. We must respect the family of the late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah- and respect the spirit of mourning. We shall only allow a maximum of five people to enter the party electoral commission premises for the nominations,” Dr Odoi said.

According to him, President Museveni has no yet endorsed any candidate for speakership.