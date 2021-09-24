NRM supporter sentenced to one month for attempting to self-immolate

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has sentenced a 33-year-old supporter of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to spend a month in prison after he was convicted on charges of attempted suicide by self-immolation.

Mr Mohammed Amanyire aka Everman, a musician who appeared who in a session presided over by magistrate Doreen Karungi pleaded guilty to the offence.

Amanyire however, pleaded for a lenient sentence grounds that he is the sole bread winner of his family and thathe was only bluffing when he, on September 7 went to the main gate of Parliament in Kampala and threatened to commit suicie.

He further told court that he was simply expressing his dissatisfaction with the NRM party he supports.

"The convict is hereby sentenced to One month imprisonment. He needs to reform so that he never attempts to take his own life," the magistrate said before ordering Amanyire to be taken away.

