NTV is Uganda's most viewed channel - survey

Results from the latest survey of television (TV) viewership and programming following disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic show that Nation Television (NTV) still commands numbers due to its quality news and programmes.

According to Ms Elizabeth Namaganda, the head of marketing at NMG-Uganda, the survey conducted by Ipsos-Nams before June and December last year, indicated that the NTV weekly Luganda news segment, NTV-Akawungeezi, commands viewership of 37.7 percent compared to NBS’ 14.5 percent while the weekend Luganda news segment, NTV Ku Sawa Emu, commands the highest viewership at 38.4 percent compared to NBS’ 9.4 percent.

Ipsos is a research organisation that delivers reliable information and true understanding of society, markets and people.

“These are the most recent ratings. Both surveys were conducted using caller-aided telephone interviews unlike previously when they would conduct physical interviews. We hadn’t conducted research since 2019,” Ms Namaganda said on Tuesday.

“But we had two sets before June and December 2022 and NTV Akawungeezi still commands the highest viewership,” she said.

NTV (Weekend Edition) has the highest viewership share of 17.4 percent followed by NBS share at 13.8 percent. NTV (At One) has the highest viewership share of 8.8 percent followed by the UBC share of 6.5 percent. NTV(Mwasuze Mutya) has the highest viewership share of 14.6 percent followed by Bukedde TV 1 share at 12.0 percent NTV(Xpozed) has the highest viewership share of 14.9 percent followed by NBS share at 5.4 percent.