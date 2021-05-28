NUP appoints Mathias Mpuuga as Leader of Opposition in Parliament

By Faith Amongin More by this Author

National Unity Platform (NUP) has appointed Mathias Mpuuga as the Leader of Opposition in the 11th Parliament.

The Nyendo-Mukungwe MP will replace Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s Betty Aol Ochan (Gulu Woman MP) who has been in the position since August 2018.

Mpuuga’s appointment was announced on Friday by the NUP Secretary General, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, a week after members of the 11th Parliament were sworn-in.

As the norm in Parliament, the opposition party with the biggest number of representatives is given the mandate to choose leaders in in the House.

NUP has 57 representatives in the House who are the majority, FDC has 32 while DP and UPC have 9 each. JEEMA and the Progressive People’s Party have one member each.

According to the Administration of Parliament amendment Act 2006, the Leader of the Opposition principal role is to keep the government in check.

The LoP is also mandated to appoint a Shadow Cabinet, is a member of the business committee, participates in the determining and scheduling of Parliament business and sits on the Parliamentary Commission.

The LoP also gives the official response to the President’s State of the Nation Address.

The party has also appointed the Manjiya County (MP) John Baptist Nambeshe, as the new Opposition Chief Whip. He now takes over from the Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda. Nambeshe will be deputized by Kyebakutika Manjeri, the Jinja District Woman MP.

Other appointments

Busiro South MP Medard Ssegona is the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee and will be deputised by Asuman Basalirwa, the Bugiri Municipality MP.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the Nakawa West MP is new the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee of Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) and will be deputized by Lucy Akello, the Amuru District Woman MP.























