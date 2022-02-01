NUP coordinator recounts ordeal while in detention

 Left: National Unity Platform mobiliser Samuel Masereka is aided to walk at the party headquarters in Kamokya, Kampala, on January 31, 2022. Right: A close-up of some of the scars and wounds on Mr Masereka’s feet. PHOTOS/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • The party’s Kasese registrar claims he started vomiting blood and lost consciousness while under army detention.

National Unity Platform (NUP) party registrar in Kasese District, Mr Samuel Masereka, has said he was tortured by security operatives at Chieftaincy for Military Intelligence (CMI) in Mbuya, Kampala.
Party leaders yesterday presented a limping Mr Masereka before journalists. 
The latter had wounds and scars all over his body before claiming that the security officers had beaten him and his other detainees.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.