NUP in dilemma as party fails to pick candidate for Kayunga LC 5 by-election

By Fred Muzaale

Disagreements among opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders and aspirants for the Kayunga District chairperson seat in the forthcoming by-election has frustrated the party leadership’s efforts to pick the party’s flag bearer.

The bickering, insiders say, ''threatens to tear apart- the party leadership in Kayunga as each of the 23 NUP aspirants refused to surrender the flag to an individual.''

Mr Andrew Muwonge, who was the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer in the 2021election, but lost to NUP’s late Mohammed Sserubogo Fffeffekka has also declared interest to contest again.

Surprisingly, the hitherto Kayunga District NRM secretary general, Mr Joseph Ouma is among the 23 aspirants vying for the NUP ticket.

He contested for the seat in the last election.

The district chairperson seat fell vacant after Mr Sserubogo, died under mysterious circumstances with his body was found hanging on a tree by a rope in June, less than a month after an election win.

Although opposition politicians claimed he was killed and his body hanged to kill evidence, a post-mortem report indicated he had committed suicide.

Those racing for the NUP ticket include; Mr Jamil Kamoga, the son to the deceased and his (late Ffeffekka) sister, Ms Fatuma Nakanwagi.

Others are; Mr Paul Musoke, who lost the Kayunga mayoral seat, Mr Dennis Katongole, a radio presenter, Mr Joel Nakibinge, Mr Rajab Ssenkubuge, Ms Maureen Nabukeera, Ms Margret Nabirye, Mr Moses Mugenyi, Mr Brian Ssebuuma, Dr Donald Obama, Mr Solomon Luwali, Mr Michael Kyakulaga, Mr Obeid Kato, Mr Patrick Sserubiri, Mr Moses Ndugga, Ms Harriet Nakwedde, and Mr Shariff Nsubuga.

Mr Boniface Bandikubi, who is contesting on the Independent card, has also expressed interest in the position.

However, the trio who include Mr Musoke, Mr Ssenkubuge, a lawyer and businessman and Ms Nakwedde are favourites to win the sole NUP party flag ticket.

A Sunday meeting held at Ssukka Islamic Education Centre in Kayunga Sub- County aimed at choosing a flag bearer ended prematurely after NUP supporters turned rowdy.

During the meeting that was presided by Mr John Mary Ssebuufu, one of the NUP leaders in Buganda Region, aspirants and party leaders accused each other of ‘‘being NRM moles bent on destabilizing the new party.’’

As the meeting turned chaotic with a section demanding that Ms Nakwedde steps down since she has an ongoing election petition against Kayunga District Woman MP, Ms Ida Nantaba, in Mukono High Court, some

members stormed out of the venue.

They accused their counterparts of fighting Ms Nakwedde, whom they said if fielded as the NUP flag bearer, would win the seat more easily.

Some, however, accused Ms Nakwedde of being used by Mr Moses Karangwa, the Kayunga District NRM chairperson, an allegation she dismissed.

Verbal confrontation then ensued outside the hall between Ms Nakwedde and Mr Ssenkubuge’s supporters.

UPDF soldiers and policemen from Kayunga Central Police Station rushed to the scene to restore sanity, further ordering the conflicting parties to vacate the area.

Nakawedde Vs Nantaba court case

Ms Nakwedde who came second in the Kayunga District woman MP race in January dragged Ms Nantaba to court accusing her of engaging in electoral malpractices and for lack of the required academic papers. The case is

still ongoing.

“What if Ms Nakawedde wins the election petition, what will happen?” one supporter wondered.

Ms Nakwedde, however, said there is no clause in the NUP constitution that bars her from contesting for the seat of district chairperson even when she has a court case yet to be disposed of.

Electoral Commission (EC) spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya, said: “We were notified about the death of the district chairperson and we are going to issue a programme for the by-election.”

But Mr Yasiin Kamulegeya, the coordinator of NUP internal elections in Kayunga,said he was optimistic that by the time the campaign programme is issued by EC, they would have come up with a flag bearer.

