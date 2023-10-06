NUP lists more than 100 supporters detained over Bobi return march

By  Peter Sserugo

What you need to know:

  • On Friday, police revealed that it had arrested only 40 suspects, including an MP for inciting violence.

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP has released a list of over 100 supporters who it alleges were arrested by police during an operation to block a planned march to welcome party president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi wine, who returned from international tours in Canada and South Africa on Thursday.

According to a list posted by Kyagulanyi on his X handle (formerly twitter), the number of allegedly detained party supporters currently stands at 120 people with many others yet to be identified.

Kyagulanyi who is currently under house estimated that over 300 party supporters and leaders might have been detained since October 2, 2023 ahead of his return.

“Our legal team, leaders and other comrades have been able to rescue many of them on police bond while several others are being taken to court over senseless charges. Our teams are working hard to follow up on all these illegal arrests. We shall overcome!” he posted on Friday.

“The partisan police earlier claimed that they arrested only 40 people- the usual liars that they are. Here is a partial list of our people still under detention,” Kyagulanyi added.

In a Friday statement issued by Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, police revealed that it had arrested only 40 suspects, including Busiro South Member of parliament (MP) Charles Matovu for inciting violence.

“These individuals will face charges in court as operations persist,” Onyango highlighted.

NUP generated list for alleged missing party supporters

  1. Harriet Namakula
  2. Zainah Birabwa
  3. Hanifah Sitenda
  4. Ruth Nakanjako 
  5. Josephine Nalwanga
  6. Aisha Nalywiso
  7. Veronica Nalubega
  8. Halima Nakazibwe
  9. Faridah Nalwanga
  10. Sarah Nantongo
  11. Daizy Nasolo
  12. Merry Nalweyiso
  13. Sarah Nakyazze 
  14. Hadijja Namugenyi
  15. Fatima Nassiwa
  16. Hadijja Nakidde
  17. Godfrey Ssemwanga Kabuzi
  18. Moses Kanaala
  19. Yufuf Bugaga
  20. Dr David Ssonko C/P Ndejje
  21. Councillor Ssekyanzi
  22. Chairman Kula
  23. Kassim Kulabako
  24. Registrar Brian
  25. Muhamudu Musuuza
  26. John Kelly Katerega
  27. Deputymayor Masajja Zone Robert
  28. Mood Sonko
  29. Eddy Kaweesa
  30. Kennedy Walakira
  31. Robert Kyakwabala
  32. Farida Kasozi
  33. Charles Nkanja
  34. Sarah Kakofu
  35. Fahad Kyambadde
  36. Yufuf Walakira
  37. Herbert Mukasa
  38. Waswa Bumba
  39. Kasozi Isma
  40. Farook Lule
  41. Muhammad Lumala
  42. Chris Kagimu
  43. Martin Ochodu
  44. Andrew Ssewanyana
  45. Brian Ssemanda
  46. Jovan Lwele
  47. Hajjati Tamale
  48. Frank Kakooza
  49. Aminah Babirye
  50. Gerald Kasirye
  51. John Marry Lukanga
  52. Yahaya Lubowa
  53. Vicent Kiseka
  54. George Musoke
  55. Denis Ssekungu
  56. Ayub Lwanga
  57. Simon Kiyingi
  58. Peter Situ
  59. Henry Ssemwanga
  60. Archiles Kimera
  61. Eliab Makumbi
  62. Hon. Charles Matovu
  63. Joyce Namuli Nabatta
  64. Frank Kakeeto
  65. Emmanuel Mugerwa Sali
  66. Muhad Katongole
  67. James Katabazi
  68. Ssenfuka Vicent
  69. Ibrah Kimera
  70. Joyce Namuli Nabatta
  71. Abdul Ssenteza
  72. Mahad Namuyimba
  73. Lawrensio Ssetuba
  74. Nkanda Lawrence
  75. Robert Matovu
  76. Keeya Fahad
  77. Fahad Sseremba
  78. Ekala Francis
  79. Tumuhayire Jonan
  80. Ssenjako Michael
  81. Ssenyonga Michael
  82. Ssensalile Noah
  83. Katende Muhammed
  84. Ssenono Denis Aka Den City
  85. Ssesanga Batte
  86. Mugoya Muzafaru Aka Stranger
  87. Nsubuga Paul
  88. Wakiso Paul
  89. Nsimbe Fred
  90. Yiga Frank Aka Tata Bobi
  91. Kibuule Fredrick
  92. Muyambi Erisa
  93. Balyegisawa Andrew
  94. Musa David
  95. Ssenyonga Ali
  96. Moses Zali
  97. Birumye Aron
  98. Mugoya Joseph
  99. Kasade Ismail
  100. Aimuhibise Abali
  101. Nasasa Bikali
  102. Ojangole Bilali
  103. Ssemanda Frank
  104. Najjib Kiwalabye
  105. Isaac Masembe
  106. Ssimbwa Abdnoor
  107. Mutasobya Yazid
  108. Okwalinga Sam
  109. Jjabo Francis
  110. Kanyike Francis
  111. Rebecca Nakakawa
  112. Ddembe Allan
  113. Byakatonda Isiah
  114. Kigongo Isma
  115. Muzamir Ali
  116. Suleiman Segawa
  117. Abdul Shakur
  118. Kizza Emmanuel
  119. Yusuf Wa Bobi

