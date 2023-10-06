NUP lists more than 100 supporters detained over Bobi return march

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP has released a list of over 100 supporters who it alleges were arrested by police during an operation to block a planned march to welcome party president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi wine, who returned from international tours in Canada and South Africa on Thursday.

According to a list posted by Kyagulanyi on his X handle (formerly twitter), the number of allegedly detained party supporters currently stands at 120 people with many others yet to be identified.

Kyagulanyi who is currently under house estimated that over 300 party supporters and leaders might have been detained since October 2, 2023 ahead of his return.

“Our legal team, leaders and other comrades have been able to rescue many of them on police bond while several others are being taken to court over senseless charges. Our teams are working hard to follow up on all these illegal arrests. We shall overcome!” he posted on Friday.

“The partisan police earlier claimed that they arrested only 40 people- the usual liars that they are. Here is a partial list of our people still under detention,” Kyagulanyi added.

In a Friday statement issued by Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, police revealed that it had arrested only 40 suspects, including Busiro South Member of parliament (MP) Charles Matovu for inciting violence.

“These individuals will face charges in court as operations persist,” Onyango highlighted.

NUP generated list for alleged missing party supporters