NUP lists more than 100 supporters detained over Bobi return march
What you need to know:
- On Friday, police revealed that it had arrested only 40 suspects, including an MP for inciting violence.
The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP has released a list of over 100 supporters who it alleges were arrested by police during an operation to block a planned march to welcome party president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi wine, who returned from international tours in Canada and South Africa on Thursday.
According to a list posted by Kyagulanyi on his X handle (formerly twitter), the number of allegedly detained party supporters currently stands at 120 people with many others yet to be identified.
Kyagulanyi who is currently under house estimated that over 300 party supporters and leaders might have been detained since October 2, 2023 ahead of his return.
“Our legal team, leaders and other comrades have been able to rescue many of them on police bond while several others are being taken to court over senseless charges. Our teams are working hard to follow up on all these illegal arrests. We shall overcome!” he posted on Friday.
“The partisan police earlier claimed that they arrested only 40 people- the usual liars that they are. Here is a partial list of our people still under detention,” Kyagulanyi added.
In a Friday statement issued by Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, police revealed that it had arrested only 40 suspects, including Busiro South Member of parliament (MP) Charles Matovu for inciting violence.
“These individuals will face charges in court as operations persist,” Onyango highlighted.
NUP generated list for alleged missing party supporters
- Harriet Namakula
- Zainah Birabwa
- Hanifah Sitenda
- Ruth Nakanjako
- Josephine Nalwanga
- Aisha Nalywiso
- Veronica Nalubega
- Halima Nakazibwe
- Faridah Nalwanga
- Sarah Nantongo
- Daizy Nasolo
- Merry Nalweyiso
- Sarah Nakyazze
- Hadijja Namugenyi
- Fatima Nassiwa
- Hadijja Nakidde
- Godfrey Ssemwanga Kabuzi
- Moses Kanaala
- Yufuf Bugaga
- Dr David Ssonko C/P Ndejje
- Councillor Ssekyanzi
- Chairman Kula
- Kassim Kulabako
- Registrar Brian
- Muhamudu Musuuza
- John Kelly Katerega
- Deputymayor Masajja Zone Robert
- Mood Sonko
- Eddy Kaweesa
- Kennedy Walakira
- Robert Kyakwabala
- Farida Kasozi
- Charles Nkanja
- Sarah Kakofu
- Fahad Kyambadde
- Yufuf Walakira
- Herbert Mukasa
- Waswa Bumba
- Kasozi Isma
- Farook Lule
- Muhammad Lumala
- Chris Kagimu
- Martin Ochodu
- Andrew Ssewanyana
- Brian Ssemanda
- Jovan Lwele
- Hajjati Tamale
- Frank Kakooza
- Aminah Babirye
- Gerald Kasirye
- John Marry Lukanga
- Yahaya Lubowa
- Vicent Kiseka
- George Musoke
- Denis Ssekungu
- Ayub Lwanga
- Simon Kiyingi
- Peter Situ
- Henry Ssemwanga
- Archiles Kimera
- Eliab Makumbi
- Hon. Charles Matovu
- Joyce Namuli Nabatta
- Frank Kakeeto
- Emmanuel Mugerwa Sali
- Muhad Katongole
- James Katabazi
- Ssenfuka Vicent
- Ibrah Kimera
- Abdul Ssenteza
- Mahad Namuyimba
- Lawrensio Ssetuba
- Nkanda Lawrence
- Robert Matovu
- Keeya Fahad
- Fahad Sseremba
- Ekala Francis
- Tumuhayire Jonan
- Ssenjako Michael
- Ssenyonga Michael
- Ssensalile Noah
- Katende Muhammed
- Ssenono Denis Aka Den City
- Ssesanga Batte
- Mugoya Muzafaru Aka Stranger
- Nsubuga Paul
- Wakiso Paul
- Nsimbe Fred
- Yiga Frank Aka Tata Bobi
- Kibuule Fredrick
- Muyambi Erisa
- Balyegisawa Andrew
- Musa David
- Ssenyonga Ali
- Moses Zali
- Birumye Aron
- Mugoya Joseph
- Kasade Ismail
- Aimuhibise Abali
- Nasasa Bikali
- Ojangole Bilali
- Ssemanda Frank
- Najjib Kiwalabye
- Isaac Masembe
- Ssimbwa Abdnoor
- Mutasobya Yazid
- Okwalinga Sam
- Jjabo Francis
- Kanyike Francis
- Rebecca Nakakawa
- Ddembe Allan
- Byakatonda Isiah
- Kigongo Isma
- Muzamir Ali
- Suleiman Segawa
- Abdul Shakur
- Kizza Emmanuel
- Yusuf Wa Bobi