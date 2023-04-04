NUP MPs return as Ssegirinya attends first plenary

National Unity Platform (NUP) legislators Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West and Muhammad Ssegirinya of Kawempe North yesterday attended the plenary with the latter appearing for the first time in two years since they were elected.

The two, who were in early February granted temporary freedom, had never surfaced at the House since they were arrested and incarcerated for allegedly masterminding the killing of about 26 people by machete-wielding men in greater Masaka in mid-2021.

The MPs were released on a cash bail of Shs20 million each.

The legislators were surprised that they had returned at a time when several changes had been effected at the 11th Parliament.

For instance, Mr Ssegirinya specifically revealed that he was not certain of where to sit considering that he was attending plenary for the first time.

“Finally we are back. This is my first appearance ever since I was elected as MP Kawempe North constituency, I even didn’t know where to sit. It was Hon Allan Ssewanyana who showed me where to sit,” Mr Ssegirinya said before adding: “I was going to sit on the side of the ministers. But I thank God that I am back. It is time now to represent my people in the constituency”.

He was also dismayed that the majority of his projects that had been kick-started in the aftermath of the 2021 General Election to uplift or support his constituents had become inactive.

“By the time I was released, I found all the projects that I started for my people had collapsed, but since I am back, I will make sure they are done again for my people,” Mr Ssegirinya said.

Similar sentiments were shared by Mr Ssewanyana who said: “We are innocent, but we didn’t know that we will be here to serve our people. We have lost so much, our projects were affected, but we know that with God, everything is possible and we will do everything possible to start again.”

He was delighted that they had been: “received with joy by MPs from different colours.”

Before the plenary session would dive into the specifics on yesterday’s order paper, the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa welcomed the duo to the House.

‘‘We are excited to be welcoming back our two colleagues, the Hon. Allan Ssewanyana and Hon. Segirinya Muhammad. We are always happy when we see our colleagues here being able to join us in the deliberations of this house,’’ Mr Tayebwa said.

Opposition Chief Whip John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya County) had demanded the duo be granted more time to address the House.

Mr Ssewanyana later revealed to Daily Monitor that they had engaged Mr Tayebwa about speaking on the floor of the House, and he promised them a chance to address Parliament today.