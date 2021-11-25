Prime

NUP’s Bigirwa petitions DPP over torture claim

Moses Bigirwa (left) and Pidson Kareire at the Buganda Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala November 11. PHOTO/BETTY NDAGIRE

By  Juliet Kigongo

In a November 22 letter, Mr Moses Bigirwa, through his lawyers of Semengo and Company Advocates claims that upon his arrest and detention at Kibuli Police Station on November 5, he was later handed over to CMI who subjected him to torture and degrading treatment

A man accused of attempting to extort Shs100m from the Deputy Speaker of Parliament has petitioned the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo, accusing police and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) of torture.

