NUP’s Bigirwa petitions DPP over torture claim

A man accused of attempting to extort Shs100m from the Deputy Speaker of Parliament has petitioned the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo, accusing police and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) of torture.

In a November 22 letter, Mr Moses Bigirwa, through his lawyers of Semengo and Company Advocates claims that upon his arrest and detention at Kibuli Police Station on November 5, he was later handed over to CMI who subjected him to torture and degrading treatment.

“…he was later at around 5pm picked up by unknown men driving a Toyota drone and whisked to unlawful detention centre where he was tortured and subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment; to wit, being subjected to high voltage electric shock, sleeping in cold water for lengthy hours, among others, at the hands of Uganda Police officers that handed him over to these unknown persons,” the petition states.

In the petition, he has appealed to the DPP to cause an investigation into the conduct of the police officers.

“My, Lord under Article 120 (3) (a) of the Constitution of Uganda, 1995 as amended empowers the Director of Public Prosecutions to direct the police to investigate any information of a criminal nature and to report to him or her expeditiously,” the petition reads.

The petition adds: “We, therefore, pray that you order for the following information that will enable you to make an informed decision on the peculiar facts. We would pray that you order a forensic examination of the video and audio clips regarding the arrest.”

Mr Bigirwa was on November 11 arraigned before Buganda Road Court and charged with attempting to defraud the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, a charge he denies, and remanded to Kitalya prison.

However, he claims the charges are trumped up and he is not the author of the documents implicating Ms Among.

“Furthermore, our investigation in matter have revealed that the file was opened up on the 31st day of October, 2021 as GEF 1034/2021 and yet what our client is being arrested in relation to a document that was uploaded on social media that was filed on the 5th day of November, 2021 with the Inspector General of Government regarding the conduct of Rt Hon Anita Among,” the petition reads.

The lawyers also state that Mr Bigirwa is not the whistleblower and the author of the document, but his arrest was in connection to the aforesaid document, a conduct they say was intended to weaken investigations.

Ms Irene Nakimbugwe, the deputy public relations officer in the DPP’s office, confirmed receiving the complaint.

“We are in receipt of the complaint from the lawyers of Mr Bigirwa and he’s concerns raised therein are going to be handled accordingly,” Ms Nakimbugwe said.

Mr Bigirwa was charged with Francis Matovu, alias Bbutto, a property dealer and Pedson Kareire, a journalist.

The trio face charges of offensive communication, criminal libel and demanding money with menaces.