NUP’s Birigwa charged over Among extortion

Court has ordered prisons to conduct a medical examination on Opposition National Unity Platform coordinator Moses Bigirwa,37, to acertain if security officers tortured him at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), where he was incarcerated.

Last week, Bigirwa was arrested in Nakasero, Kampala, next to the residence of Deputy Speaker Anita Among after he had allegedly negotiated a deal of Shs100m to stop spreading defamatory information against her on social media.

During a session presided over by the Buganda Chief Magistrate, Ms Gladys Kamasanyu, yesterday, Bigirwa was charged with demanding money with menaces from Ms Among, which he denied.

Mr Bigirwa through his lawyer, Mr Abdallah Kiwanuka, told court that he was tortured at CMI and forced to make a statement.

Mr Kiwanuka said they need a medical examination from prisons where he was detained.

In response, Ms Kamasanyu ordered the prisons authorities to examine the accused and present a medical report to court.

Prosecution contends that Bigirwa, in November in Kampala with intent to steal, demanded Shs100m from Ms Among with menace.

Bigirwa also denied two other counts which included offensive communication and libel in connection with spreading defamatory information.

He is charged alongside a journalist, Mr Pidson Kareire,45, who also denied the charges.

Ms Kamasanyu ordered prisons authorities to examine Kareire too whose lawyer also told court that his client was tortured.

The state alleges that Bigirwa, Kareire and others still at large in November in Kampala willfully and repeatedly used electronic communication on WhatsApp to post content of offensive nature.

Allegations

According to the chargesheet, the information in question is dubbed; Museveni to remove Deputy Speaker Among over corruption, Among in trouble over intelligence.

This include bribes from Roko Construction, bribe from Kingdom property deal using ISO to con and ransom investors all intended to disturb the peace and quiet or right to privacy of Ms Among with no purpose of legitimate communication.