NUP’s Birigwa charged over Among extortion

Moses Bigirwa (left) and Pidson Kareire at the Buganda Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala November 11. PHOTO/BETTY NDAGIRE

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • Prosecution contends that Bigirwa, in November in Kampala with intent to steal, demanded Shs100m from Ms Among with menace.

Court has ordered prisons to conduct a medical examination on Opposition National Unity Platform coordinator Moses Bigirwa,37, to acertain if security officers tortured him at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), where he was incarcerated.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.