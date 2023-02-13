NUP's Bobi Young further remanded, his co-accused to be sentenced

The General Court Martial sitting at Makindye, Kampala has further remanded to prison the National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter, Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young, as a judgement date is set for his co-accused.

Bobi Young, 29, is facing a charge of alleged spreading of harmful propaganda together with his co-accused L/CPL Apollo Bigirwa, 41, attached to the 2nd Division Infantry Guard Battalion in Mbarara District and Private Stuart Nuwahereza, 33, attached to the 3rd Division Battalion in Karamoja.

The two UPDF soldiers who previously admitted to having committed the offence before the court chaired by Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe, are set to be sentenced on February 21. Bobi Young who has since pleaded not guilty has been further remanded until March 6 for the mention of his case.

The prosecution claims that on or around January 2023 in various areas of Kazo, Mbarara and Kampala districts, Bigirwa, Nuwahereza and Bobi Young made and spread ill and false statements against the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Government of Uganda.