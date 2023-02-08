Bobi Wine bodyguard arrested for beating Majambere – Enanga

Police on Wednesday said one of former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi’s private bodyguard, Geofrey Onzima was in their custody hours after the National Unity Platform (NUP) principal said he had been abducted by armed men in casual wear.

“Comrade Onzima Geoffrey aka Tower is the latest victim of violent abductions. Armed thugs dressed casually attacked him in Nansana, fired bullets and took him away in a 'drone'. Not clear if he wasn't shot. It will take the effort of WE THE PEOPLE- to put an end to this madness,” Mr Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine tweeted on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, SCP Fred Enanga, however says Onzima was arrested by CID detectives to answer charges of causing grievous harm to controversial, outspoken ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) activist Ivan Kamuntu Majambere.

“On the 7.02.2023, our @CID1_UG task teams arrested, a one Onzima Geofrey alias "High Power", who was on our wanted list for causing Grievous Harm, to Majambere Kamuntu, whom he together with others, viciously attacked on the 24.10.2022 during the burial of the late Jakan Suleiman, at Kadunda village in Nakaseke District. The suspects went into hiding in Nairobi, but Onzima was tracked down upon his return and arrested from another hide out in Nansana,” SCP Enanga tweeted on Wednesday morning.

According to him, Onzima is set to appear in court on sanctioned charges as “a serious manhunt for his accomplices continues.”

On October 24, 2022, a section of NUP supporters clashed with the NRM group at the burial of late Sulaiman Jakana Nadduli at Kadunda Village, Nakaseke District, leaving Mr Majambere and others injured.

“I was severely beaten, I lost some teeth on my left lower jaw, when they took me to the hospital the doctors found that my skull, liver and bladder were damaged. Since then, I cannot walk by myself because of the severe pain in both legs,” Mr Majambere told journalists at Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) offices where he had gone to deliver a petition alleging that his life was in danger after reportedly receiving several calls from unknown sources threatening to kill him and his family.

Onzima’s arrest comes days after the General Court Martial sitting at Makindye, Kampala on January 30, 2023 remanded to prison another NUP supporter and close ally of Mr Kyagulanyi, Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young, on allegations of spreading harmful propaganda.

Bobi Young, 29, who is also a blogger and a resident of Mutungo in the Nakawa Division was charged alongside two Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers, eight days after he had been reported missing.

