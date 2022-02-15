NUP supporter protests in army court over 'poor' conditions at Kitalya Prison

The usually tense atmosphere at the General Court Martial, was Tuesday given a feel of some drama as 31 National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters, facing charges of unlawful possession of ammunition were being sent back to Kitalya Prison.

The group that had appeared before the Makindye military court chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, for the hearing of their bail application, was in dismay when they were told that they had instead appeared for the hearing of the main case.

Muhysdin Kakooza one of the suspects was prompted to protest after the court chairman, Lt Gen Gutti further remanded them on grounds that their bail application had not been cause listed.

Kakooza, who shouted in the Luganda dialect, claimed that they sleep in carts at Kitalya and that the offences against him and his co-accused were fabricated because they support the former Kyadondo East MP and NUP principal, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

“We are being prosecuted for supporting Kyagulanyi but we shall not stop standing by the truth, we are rotting in jail for over a year now,” Kakooza cried out as he was being pulled out of the dock.

Kakooza was prompted to protest after the court chairman, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti sent them back on remand on grounds that their case had not been cause listed.

Shouting in Luganda dialect, Kakooza claimed the offences against him & others were because they support @HEBobiwine pic.twitter.com/ufU2NOmwSK — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) February 15, 2022

This prompted Lt Gen Gutti to order the prison waders to take Kakooza to Butabiika Hospital citing that he could be having mental issues.

Court had earlier heard that prosecution was through with investigations in the case thus seeking for the hearing date.

However, defence lawyers led by Mr George Musisi also asked court to compel the state to avail them with all the evidence they intended to rely on, for easy preparation of their client’s defence and also have their bail application fixed for hearing.

“Defence lawyers should liaise with the court’s registrar to have the bail application fixed and prosecution should make full disclosures with the defence lawyers,” Lt Gen Gutti ordered before adjourning the case to February 28.

Prosecution says between November 2020 and May 12, 2021 in diverse areas of Jinja, Mbale, Kireka, Nakulabye, Kawempe, Natete and Kampala Central, Kakooza and his co-accused were in possession of 13 pieces of explosive devices which are ammunition ordinarily the monopoly of the Defence Forces.

The suspects are Yasin Ssekitoleko alias Machete, Robert Christopher Rugumayo, Ronald Mayiga, Patrick Mwase, Simon Kijambo, Abdu Matovu, Richard Nyombi, Olivia Lutaaya, Ronald Kijambo, Sharif Kalanzi, Joseph Muwonge, Mesach Kiwanuka, Abdalla Kintu, Umar Emma Kato and Musa Kavuma.

Others are Ibrahim Wandera, Asbert Nagwere, Steven Musakulu, Jimmy Galukande, Paul Muwanguzi, Kenneth Kamanya, Sharif Matovu, Shafiq Ngobi, Davis Mafabi, Abdallah Hakim Gibusiwa, Livingstone Katushabe Kigozi, Swaibu Katabi, Obalai Siraji Mudebo, Joseph Muganza and Stanley Lwanga.