NUP supporter protests in army court over 'poor' conditions at Kitalya Prison

A video screen grab of Muhysdin Kakooza protesting in the dock after he was further remanded together with his 31 co-accused back to Kitalya Prison on Tuesday. 

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • The group that had appeared before the Makindye military court chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, for the hearing of their bail application, was in dismay when they were told that they had instead appeared for the hearing of the main case.

The usually tense atmosphere at the General Court Martial, was Tuesday given a feel of  some drama as 31 National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters, facing charges of unlawful possession of ammunition were being sent back to Kitalya Prison.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.