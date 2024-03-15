NUP to replace Mpuuga with Zaake as commissioner of Parliament

The National Unity Platform (NUP) on Friday said it intends to replace Nyendo – Mukungwe MP, Mathias Mpuuga with Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake as commissioner of Parliament.

In a statement signed by the Acting Party president, Dr Lina Zedriga Waru, the party has resolved to recall its deputy president (Buganda region) from the parliamentary commission after he allegedly failed to provide any satisfactory explanation for engaging in the "irregular allocation" of Shs1.7 billion as "service awards" to commissioners of parliament in a meeting chaired by Speaker Anita Among, which reportedly goes against the party's mission, values and objectives.

According to Dr Zegriga, although the former Leader of Opposition in Parliament has responded to NEC's request to show cause why he should not be recalled from the parliamentary commission, he did not make any attempt to respond to the specific accusations leveled against him.

"In light of this, NEC has resolved to recall Hon Mathias Mpuuga from Parliamentary commission on account of corruption, dishonesty and abuse of office, and to notify Parliament of the same. NEC further resolved to nominate Hon Francis Zaake Butebi as Parliamentary Commissioner. His nomination was informed by the fact that he was illegally removed from that role in March 2022 in order to pave way for the grand corrupt and questionable dealings of the Parliamentary Commission that have now come to light. In the coming days, the party will initiate the relevant process to effect this resolution," the statement signed by Dr Zedriga reads in part.

Mr Mpuuga came under a spotlight about two weeks ago for using his then position as a Leader of Opposition to engage in the sharing of Shs1.7 billion together with the other members on the Parliamentary Commission. Documents shared on social media indicate that Mr Mpuuga was allocated Shs500 million out of the Shs1.7 billion while three other commissioners, all members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) got Shs400 million each.

Although Mr Mpuuga was earlier advised by his party leadership to return the money, apologise to Ugandans and step down as a Parliamentary Commissioner, he has since termed these as a move targeting to malign and character assassinate his personality.

Mr Mpuuga also vowed not to step down, insisting that the money was allocated to him legally, adding that the party has no authority within the available laws to relieve him of his duties as a Parliamentary Commissioner.

The development comes hours after the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among trashed a proposal by the current Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi allegations of corruption, abuse of taxpayers money and extravagance levelled against the House which the Speaker has been describing as a people-centred Parliament since she assumed office two years ago.