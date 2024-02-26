Nwoya leaders to pay Shs350,000 fine over LC1 bicycles - IGG

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has said Nwoya District councillors will each pay a Shs350,000 fine and also return bicycles they distributed to themselves yet they were meant for village and parish leaders.

According to a December 12, 2023 letter, the Deputy Inspector General of Governmnet (IGG), Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, said Ms Christine Auma, Mr Tonny Okello (district speaker), Ms Jenneth Akwero, Mr Walter Otto, Ms Prossy Pamela Ajok, Mr Denish Geoffrey Opiyo, Ms Betty Atim, and Mr David Onguti , among othercouncillors, had not yet returned the bicycles.

“In light of the above findings, you are directed to pay Shs350,000 for the bicycle you irregularly received. The funds should be deposited in the Inspectorate of Government Assets Recovery Account within 14 days, failure to comply will result in your prosecution,” Ms Muhairwe wrote.

In September 2022, Nwoya District received165 bicycles from the Ministry of Local Government. Of these, 122 were distributed to LC I and II chairpersons while 43 remained in the district stores.

In August 2023, the IG received complaints from locals that more than 40 bicycles meant for LC I and II chairpersons were illegally distributed to district councillors and technocrats.

At the weekend, Mr Farouk Kayondo, a public relations officer at the IG, said: “The regional team has not yet got any feedback from Nwoya on the implementation of our earlier directive and we are now following up with the district.”

Mr Anthony Okello, the Nwoya district speaker, last week told this publication that his name was erroneously included in the list.

“I paid back that money a long time ago and I communicated to the deputy IGG over that error,” he said.

Background

According to the Inspectorate of Government, Nwoya District councillors received the bicycles following a December 22, 2022 district council resolution. The council resolved that 41 bicycles would be distributed to district staff and councillors.