NWSC embarks on schemes to improve access to water

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has embarked on several schemes to improve access to clean water in the districts of Mukono, Buikwe, Nakaseke, Luweero, and Nakasongola.

In Luweero District, Mr Edmond Okalononi, the director of regional operations at NWSC, said the company is working on a scheme to tap water from Lake Kyoga in Nakasongola District and River Mayanja in Nakaseke District to boost safe water coverage.

He made the remarks at a stakeholder meeting for Luweero District leaders on Monday. Mr Okalononi was part of the NWSC board members led by Rtd Col Basaliza Mwesige that toured the districts of Luweero and Nakasongola where the NWSC supplies piped water to more than 38,000 households.

Mr Okalononi said they are targeting the sub-counties of Butuntumula and Katikamu in Luweero and Semuto, Kapeeka, Nakaseke sub-counties in Nakaseke District.

In Buikwe and Mukono districts, NWSC has unveiled a Shs17.5 billion piped water project for residents of Namataba, Lugazi Municipality, Nagojje Sub-county, Buikwe Town Council, and the rural areas of Buikwe and Nkokonjeru Town Council.

Ms Lydia Kabasomi, the manager of the NWSC Lugazi Branch, said the water will be pumped from the newly established Katosi Water Treatment Plant in Mukono District.

Ms Kabasomi made the remarks during a visit by the NWSC executive director, Mr Silver Mugisha, to the branch last week.

“This is a major intervention that NWSC is undertaking with an expected capacity of 3.3 million litres per day,” she said.

She added: “Currently, the mini water supplies at Lusozi, Bulyanteente, Najjembe, and Nkokonjeru have been producing 45 million litres per month, which is not enough to serve the growing population in those areas.

So, we have set up new reservoirs which will keep additional 55 million litres.”

Mr Mugisha said they are now focusing on boosting water coverage and ensuring that the areas covered have a 24-hour uninterrupted water supply.

He castigated developers who encroach on road reserves where water pipes are supposed to be laid and asked for huge compensation packages which make the water project more expensive.

Statistics from the Ministry of Water and Environment put the safe water coverage in Uganda at 66 percent with many residents in rural areas still depending on unprotected water sources including spring wells.

The rising high population growth has stressed the water and sanitation services that exist.

ISSUE

Statistics from the National Water and Sewerage Corporation show that seven million Ugandans lack access to safe water.

Further, due to disparities in water access in Uganda, urban people living in poverty pay as much as 22 percent of their income to access water from vendors.