NWSC to pay Mukono locals affected by water pipe burst

NWSC staff remove the pipe that burst at Misindye Hill in Mukono Municipality yesterday. PHOTO/JESSICA SABANO

By  Jessica Sabano

What you need to know:

  • A big pipe, which is 1.4 metres wide, burst and water flooded people’s homes.

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has promised to compensate residents who lost property yesterday after a pipe burst at a water reservoir on Misindye Hill in Mukono Municipality, spilling into homes.

