Nyagak dam works: Contractor blames delay on govt funding

The MW Nygak III Hydropower Project (on Nyagak River in Paidha Sub-county, Zombo District, is being developed as a public-private partnership. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • The Nyagak III Small Hydropower Plant (SHPP) on the Nyagak River is  approximately 7km from Paidha Town Council in Alindi Village, Amei Parish, Paidha Sub-County.

Dott Services Ltd, an engineering firm contracted to build the 6.6MW Nyagak III Hydropower dam in Zombo District, has cried foul over the delayed release of government funds to complete the project.

