Officials start Ebola screening at Malaba

Motorists travelling to Kenya via Malaba border are being subjected to mandatory Ebola screening to avoid the spread of the virus, this publication has learnt.

According to a notice issued by the Malaba health officer, Mr Paul Kibii, yesterday all drivers should be issued with a certificate after undergoing screening, which they are supposed to present at the loading site in Kenya.

“We need to take precaution. As a collective responsibility to prevent the implementation of diseases to our country, it is a mandatory requirement that you are screened at the health desk and issued with a screening card,” Mr Kibii said.

He added that the requirement was slated to take effect from October 1 (Saturday).

Mr Kibii told this publication that all drivers going to Kenya should comply with the directive, adding that there are those escaping to the neighbouring country without being screened.

Mr Herbert Juma, a clearing officer at Malaba, said they are experiencing some delays in the process, especially during the peak hours.

However, Mr Kibii said it takes about five minutes for one to be cleared, something he said is moderate.

He said drivers should not object because all the costs are incurred by the Kenyan government.