Officials, vendors clash over relocation orders 

Tension is brewing in Kumi Municipality after council authorities issued an eviction order for roadside vendors and bus operators on Mbale-Kumi-Soroti highway.

The bustling stretch has become a hub for small-scale enterprises catering to passengers.

The spot also serves as a gathering point for boda boda cyclists, taxis, and bus operators loading and offloading travellers.

Mr Joseph Monde Bagonza, the Kumi town clerk, during an interview mentioned plans to relocate activities to the designated bus terminal for the safety of both vendors and passengers.

He accused vendors of littering garbage that block drainage systems.

“It’s for their own safety to prevent fatal road accidents. Buses are parking on the road and people who are dealing in selling small items like oranges, chicken are coming into the road, which is dangerous to their lives,” he said.

Mr Vincent Opolot, a fruit vendor, said businesses thrive best at the roadsides.

“Some of us are what we are now because of this place. Our children are studying, we provide food and medical care to our children out of the proceeds we get from these businesses that we do on the roadside and if it’s closed then our hope and lives will be shattered,” he said.

Mr Salim Okello, a vendor, accused the municipal council authorities of attempting to force them back to rural areas.

“We don’t know why municipal officials are poking their noses in to our businesses,” Mr Okello said.

The District Police Commander, Mr Twaha Buyinza, tasked vendors to follow rules and regulations in order to avoid evictions.

Background

The recent decision by Kumi Municipality to address roadside activities mirrors previous initiatives undertaken between 2010 and 2012. During that period, buses and taxis were directed to relocate to a designated park.