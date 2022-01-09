Old taxi park plot owners to construct above surface

Minister for Kampala City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda. Photo | URN

What you need to know:

  • Out of the 0.949 hectares of land that hosts the old taxi park, only 0.081 hectares belong to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA). The private developers such as DKS Uganda Ltd owns 0.135 hectares, Kabale Distributors Ltd 0.55 hectares, Key and Ham Investments Ltd 0.058 hectares, Abamwe Transporters Ltd 0.067 hectares, and Lukyamuzi Investments Ltd 0.058 hectares.

Private developers claiming pieces of land in the renovated old taxi park will use the remaining space, the Minister for Kampala City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda has announced. She disclosed while officially reopening the renovated old taxi park on Saturday afternoon.

