Omoro, Bukedea celebrate Oulanyah, Among’s victories

GULU/BUKEDEA/KAMULI. There was jubilation in Omoro and Bukedea districts following news that their area MPs had been appointed Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament, respectively.

Omoro County MP Jacob Oulanyah and Bukedea Woman legislator Anita Among on Monday won the race for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

Mr Oulanyah beat incumbent Rebecca Kadaga (Kamuli Woman) after garnering 310 votes against the latter’s 197 while Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Municipality) came third with 15 votes.

Ms Among garnered 415 votes against the runner up, Mr Yusuf Nsibambi’s 37 and Mohammed Nsereko’s 24, respectively. In Omoro, celebrations kicked off yesterday at Te-olam Village, Odek Sub county. Residents drank local brew and danced to Acholi songs at a party to celebrate Mr Oulanyah’s victory.

“As the people of Omoro, we are so excited about his success because we are sure that this time, the development plans will be accomplished through lobbying. We hope that the changes will be visible because his position comes with a lot of influence,” Mr Jimmy Kakamon, village chairman, said yesterday.

Mr Kakamon said the Lord’s Resistance Army war disrupted development in the sub-region, adding that restoring the lost hope of people required an aggressive leader like Mr Oulanyah.

Mr Douglas Peter Okello, the Omoro chairman, said: “We are jubilant because when someone does something for you, you also do something for them, and that is exactly what Mr Oulanyah’s success means to us.”

Mr Okello, however, said Mr Oulanyah should translate the trust that people now have for him into action by ensuring that the quality of services delivered improves.

Fairness card

Ms Gifty Oroma, a district councillor, said it was Mr Oulanyah’s time to be accorded the respect and dignity he had for Ms Kadaga when he backed down from contesting for the Speaker race five years ago.

Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Gulu West MP, said Mr Oulanyah’s success would restore the fading influence and factor of Acholi Parliamentary Group since his position is influential.

In Bukedea, residents expressed mixed joy upon the election of Ms Among. Mr Mike Okwii, the LC5 councillor for Bukedea Sub-county, told Daily Monitor that irrespective of the political differences, which have long marred the politics of their district , the election of Ms Among has given them a platform to build bridges.

“We thank the MPs from all regions of Uganda for giving her the votes and mandate to serve as chair Deputy Speaker of Parliament,” Mr Okwii said.

He added that Ms Rose Akol, the former Minister of Internal Affairs, had the chance to serve , but her reign was short-lived.

“Our tears have been wiped and now we have a Deputy Speaker,” Mr Okwi added.

He said they will use the position to try to push for the turning of Bukedea County into a district.

Mr Okwii also called for prioritising of roads in Teso Sub-region.

Mr Samuel Okurut, the LC3 chairperson for Kidongole Sub-county, said the joy is not only limited to the people of Bukedea but to the entire sub-region.

He said since independence, this was the first time that the sub-region has had the chance to have a person in the position of deputy speaker.

“In the next Parliament, we need to have a full seat,” Mr Okurut said.

Ms Christine Apuno, from Bukedea Town Council, said she expects Ms Among to use her position to serve national interests.

By Tobbias Jolly Owiny, Simon Peter Emwamu, Tausi Nakato & Ronald Seebe