One arrested as UPDF foil cattle raid in Kaabong

The Uganda people's Defense Forces (UPDF) have Captured one suspected armed warrior, one sub machice gun and 43 heads of cattle in an operation in the North Eastern border district of Kaabong.

The army says Lemu Loumo, a resident of Lokerui Parish, Kaabong West Sub County in Kaabong District was captured with a gun number and seven bullets, recovered after a fire exchange with his splitter warrior group in Kajiri Village.

The UPDF third Division public information officer, Maj Isaac Oware, said the captured warrior, will be charged in court with cattle rustling, illegal possession of fire arm and ammunition among other counts.

"The cattle rustlers had stolen 43 heads of cattle from Kacheri Sub County, fortunately due to timely intelligence and close coordination, the force was able to intercept and make recoveries in the shortest engagement,” he said.

Maj Oware said the recovered cattle shall be taken to Regen protected holding ground for proper identification and handed over to the rightful owners, a process which is normally expedited by area local leadership.

"The interception is one of the successful operations this month as cattle rustlers continue to suffer losses in the restive Karamoja Sub region," he remarked.

Joint security forces remain committed in execution of their mandate and conduct of disarmament operations in order to pacify the Karamoja sub region.

About the Operation

The ongoing 'Usalama Kwa Wote' operation loosely translated as "Peace for All" aims at recovering illegal guns, stolen livestock as well as apprehending and prosecuting armed cattle rustlers (warriors) in order to pacify Karamoja Sub region as well as maintain security in the neighboring sub regions of Acholi, Bugisu, Lango, Sebei and Teso.