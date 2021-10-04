One dead after church collapses in Kyangwali refugee camp

By Francis Mugerwa More by this Author

One elderly woman died Sunday after a church collapsed on refugees who had turned up for prayers in Kyangwali refugee settlement camp in Kikuube District, mid-western Uganda.

According to eye witnesses, chaos emerged when AIC Pentecostal Church started crumbling in Maratatu area inside Kyangwali refugee Settlement.

‘‘An estimated 60 refugees had gone for worship at the church when wind started blowing,’’ said John Ndamuhunga, a refugee who witnessed the October 3 incident.

According to Ndamuhunga, the church started collapsing a few minutes after the refugees had started worshiping.

Another witness who preferred anonymity told Daily Monitor that drumming and singing were underway when the church crumbled.

‘‘There was wailing and crys for help amongst the worshipers who were trapped inside the church after it collapsed,’’ the witness added.

The Kyangwali refugee settlement camp Commandant, Mr John Bosco Kyaligonza who was alerted by witnesses, rushed to the scene with security officials.

“One elderly woman of about 70 years died on spot while at least 15 people sustained injuries,” Kyaligonza said.

Four of the injured received emergency medical aid at Maratatu health centre before being referred to Hoima regional referral hospital.

‘‘11 others who received minor injuries are being treated at Maratu health centre,’’ Kyaligonza said.

The collapsed church is an old and dilapidated mud and wattle structure.

Meantime, a local photographer at the scene said: ‘‘The refugees who rushed to the scene quickly took the wooden furniture and poles for their respective domestic use.’’

