One dead, three missing after River Muhokya bank bursts

One body of a flood victim in Kasese District was on Monday morning retrieved from River Muhokya.

The victim identified as Basigirende Masereka, a resident of Kyamiza Village in Muhokya sub-county went missing following the Sunday downpour that lasted for four hours. The body was first seen by some farmers who had gone to attend to their gardens.

Mr Brian Kintembo, the village chairperson for Kasambya said the deceased died as he attempted to cross the flooding River Muhokya.

Mr Godfrey Mugisa, a resident of Busambo Cell in Kisongora Ward, said the deceased was last seen with other three people who have since gone missing.

“I was seated on the veranda of my house when a group of four people by-passed me including the deceased, and I was surprised to see him dead, we don’t know where the other three people are,” said Mugisa.

The heavy downpour also left crops and other properties destroyed in Mahango sub-county, in Bukonzo East County as River Kyanzutsu also burst its banks.

River Nyamwamba also registered rising water levels that left gabions destroyed and gardens near its banks.

Mr Hanington Katalikawe, a resident of Kyanjuki said a makeshift bridge that was erected by the Srilank Company on River Nyamwamba connecting two villages of Kyanjuki and Katiri was cut off.

The bridge that connects Masule primary school on River Nyamwamba was also swept away leaving the pupils and teachers without any alternative route to access the school.

The Uganda Road Cross Kasese branch manager, Mr Robert Kanyerezi, said they are making an assessment to advise all the people living on the River Nyamwamba to be on alert.