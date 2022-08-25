One dies after being attacked by kadodi dancers

Security authorities in Mt Elgon sub-region have warned Imbalu dancers against violet behaviours, which led to the death of one person in Mbale city.

The Imbalu ceremony was on August 13, officially launched at Mutoto Cultural Ground in Mbale City and thousands of people including political and cultural leaders attended.

The warning comes after a group of Kadodi dancers killed a person and injured several after a fracas broke out in Namakwekwe ward in Northern City Division.

The Monitor has learnt that commotion broke out after the deceased tried to save his wife from incensed dancers who were reportedly assaulting her at Mpumudde cell.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident saying the suspects are still at large.

He identified the deceased as 29-year-old Gerald Chane, a resident of the same area and former Student of Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU). The deceased graduated recently at IUIU.

The late’s wife is also admitted after sustaining serious injuries in the scuffle.

“The dancers poured dirty water on Chane’s wife because she was smartly dressed. He felt angry and intervened. The group turned on him and eventually died,” he said.

Mr Taitika said they are hunting for the suspects, who fled from the scene after the incident.

“They should desist from violent acts, which lead to death if they don’t want to be arrested,” he said.

Mr Abdallah Magambo, the Deputy Speaker Mbale City, said police should act on errant and chaotic kadodi dancers.

“The kadodi dancers battered him, pelted him with bricks and iron bar metals until they took his life,” he recounted.

Dr Baniru Masaba of Tobin Health Centre, said the late’s occipital part was seriously damaged leading to his death.

Past incidents

In 2018, 10 died, and scores were injured as truck rammed into Kadodi dancers at Wakisi Village, Wakisi Sub County in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District.