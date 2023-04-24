One killed, 10 injured in Kampala-Mityana road crash

One person has been confirmed dead and 10 others seriously injured in a motor crash on Kampala –Mityana highway on Monday evening.

The 8pm crash at Kikumbi Village, two kilometres outside Mityana Town involved a commuter taxi Registration Number UBH 141W which overturned.

According to Mr Fred Makanga, one of the eye witnesses, the driver of the commuter taxi was driving at a high speed and lost control after one of the rear tyre burst.

“The taxi driver was speeding and when one of the back tyres burst, he failed to control the vehicle forcing it to roll several times,” he said.

The ill-fated commuter taxi was coming from Fort Portal heading to Kampala. Both the deceased and injured occupants who had not yet been identified by press time, and were conveyed to Mityana General Hospital.