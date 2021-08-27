One killed as angry tenants attack surveyors in Gomba

By BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME More by this Author

Police in Katonga region are investigating chaotic scenes that unfolded Thursday evening at Buwanguzi Village, Mpenjja Sub County in Gomba District where angry residents attacked a group of five surveyors, leaving one dead and injuring four others.

The surveyors had reportedly been hired by a purported landlord to survey disputed land in the area.

Trouble began when residents received information that the surveyors guarded by armed policemen were doing activities on their land.

Locals stormed the land measuring 102 acres and confronted what they described as ‘invaders’.

Outraged residents armed with machetes and clubs pounced on the surveyors and hacked some, leaving one dead.

Police identified the deceased as Daniel Mugabe.

Some of those injured include; David Masiko(purported owner of the land), Frank Kasasa and Segujja Mukasa among others. All the injured were rushed to Gomba Hospital but some were later referred to different hospitals in Kampala as conditions got critical.

After sensing danger, the policemen deployed to guard the surveyors fled the site.

Police managed to arrest at least one suspect, Kasibante Baziliyo, who was found at the disputed land immediately after the chaotic scenes.

According to residents, the land initially belonged to Andereya Nume, but was later claimed by Ms Hasifah Nabawanda who reportedly sold it to Mr David Masiko.

Katonga Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Lydia Tumushabe said their preliminary investigations reveal that the surveyors accessed the disputed land without informing local leaders which sitting tenants intercepted as a ploy to drive them off their land.

“As police we condemn the actions of the residents because there are other means they could have used,” she noted.

She said two people have been arrested to aid their investigations.

