One killed as UPDF recover gun from rustlers in Kotido

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) have killed one suspected armed warrior and recovered one sub machine gun in a foiled cattle theft attempt in Kotido District.

The tactical incident occurred on April 19, 2023 as the army fought armed cattle rustlers who wanted to steal livestock from a kraal in the Nakapelimoru community in Kotido District.

UPDF third division public information officer Maj Isaac Owera said that during the fire exchange, the sub machine gun was recovered without rounds of ammunition while one warrior was put out of action.

According to the army, other warriors escaped but no livestock was stolen.

"This particular night operation, like others before, serves as a strong warning and lesson to armed cattle rustlers as joint security forces continue to degrade criminal elements' capabilities in order to maintain peace and security in the Karamoja sub region," Maj Owera remarked.

He added: "As joint security, we commend our squad/platoon for a quick, fruitful and reactionary response towards such remnants of cattle rustling."

About the Operation