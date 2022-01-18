Online traders request  govt to lift curfew for boda bodas

Boda bodas are supposed to stop operations at 7pm. PHOTO / FILE

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

During his last address on December 31 last year on reopening of the economy, President Museveni ended the lockdown, but maintained that curfew time for boda bodas is 7pm.

  • He, however, delayed the opening of the bars and concerts for two weeks after the opening of schools.

Online traders under their umbrella of e-Trade Association have asked government to lift the boda boda curfew, saying the economy cannot recover when some essential workers are left out.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.