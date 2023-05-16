Opendi proposes time limit on cohabitation

Tororo District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Sarah Opendi has in her Private Members Bill proposed a time limit on cohabitation among couples.

Last year, parliament granted leave to Opendito to introduce a private members bill titled the "Marriage Bill."

Opendi opined that the Marriage Act, enacted 118 years ago, needed amendment and that other than having different aspects of marriage scattered in various legislations, the new Bill would provide for comprehensive legislation on matters relating to marriage under one law.

Addressing journalists at parliament on Monday, Ms Opendi said she had finalized consultations on the bill from a number of stakeholders and expressed readiness to present the bill anytime soon.

"Majority of Ugandans (close to 65 per cent) are cohabiting. It is unfair to live with somebody's daughter or son for 10 years while not legally registered as a married couple," she said.

She however said they are yet to finalise a clause that will make couples who cohabit after a certain period of time have their marriage legally recognised.