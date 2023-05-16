Opposition demand for speedy Katonga Bridge works

Opposition lawmakers have asked that repairs on the collapsed Katonga Bridge in Mpigi District, be fast tracked. The bridge was destroyed following flash floods last week.

The bridge, is located on Kampala-Masaka Highway. About 200 metres of the road collapsed, leaving motorists and travellers stranded.

Led by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the legislators during an oversight visit to the affected site yesterday referred to the incident as disastrous and hoped that it was a wake up call to the concerned authorities.

“It is very unfortunate. The damage has gravely affected the rocky economy because it is a gateway to almost five neighbouring nations,” Mr Mpuuga said.

Adding: “Our prayer is that UNRA comes up with an arrangement to create a temporary bridge to at least transport persons with light merchandise and advise large trucks to use the Ngomba road. Otherwise the longer this takes, the more people are going to suffer because alternative routes were not prepared for these kinds of activities.”

Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) at the weekend stated that emergency restoration works had already started on the damaged part of the road on Twitter.

“With favourable weather conditions, the anticipated timeline for the completion of these emergency works is 2-3 weeks. We request for your patience during this time,” the authority’s tweet read.

Motorists are currently using alternative routes including one flagged off by the Works and Transport Ministry from Kampala to Masaka via Lake Victoria.

Mr Mpuuga said temporary arrangements could be made as the UNRA team prepares to refurbish and construct a new and better bridge.

“Also remarkable is that the old bridge could have probably been made with substandard technology. If you look at the bars of the broken bridge, clearly, there was a lot of compromising on what was done,” Mr Mpuuga told journalists.

Mr Yusuf Nsibambi, the Mawokota County South MP, said the incident is “a very big embarrassment to the nation”.