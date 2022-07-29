Opposition fight against Roko deal

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have threatened both legal and political actions against the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, challenging the manner in which the House approved the purchase of 150,000 preference shares in Roko Construction last week.

The House was presided over by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

Opposition MPs, led by chief Opposition whip John Baptist Nambeshe accuse, Mr Tayebwa of smuggling the motion on the day’s order paper and passing it without a quorum.

“We are constituting a legal team under Yusuf Nsibambi. This team will handle all the legal issues as we pursue legal battles. We are also instituting the political action group led by the LoP. This impunity, arrogance and abuse of office must be brought to an end,” Shadow Finance Minister Muwanga Kivumbi said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The legislators also castigated people they did not name, whom they accused of threatening them with phone calls.

Roko Construction company, which holds projects worth more than Shs1 trillion, found itself in challenges that include indebtedness and numerous legal suits.

The company had asked government for a bailout, with a government proposal to purchase 1,500,000 shares at Shs207 billion.

Last week, Mr Tayebwa orchestrated a vote, even when the Opposition legislators protested the manner in which the voting was initiated.

What they say

Mr Muwanga Kivumbi, the shadow minister of finance, planning and economic development, said they have laid strategies to confront the enemies of Ugandans by instituting both legal teams and political front.

“There is no need to do public relations with the Speaker if that relationship is to compromise the integrity and interest of the people of Uganda. We don’t need it and we will risk it. No one is going to come here and tell us that we need a good relationship here if the core principle of it is to work against the people of Uganda,” he said.

Mr Kivumbi claimed that there have been behind the curtain offers of billions of shillings to arrive at the decisions, which they have rejected time and again.

Parliament spokesperson speaks out

Mr Chris Obore, the director of communication at Parliament, said while the Opposition feels aggrieved, the debate on Roko deal took place in Parliament in which they took part.

He said the fact that the decision went against their preferred position does not mean Parliament was wrong.