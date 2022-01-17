Opposition legislators boost health services in Kyotera

Opposition NUP and DP party MPs pose for a photo after donating 70 bags of cement to St Peters Anglican Church in Kyotera Town Council, Kyotera District on January 16, 2022. PHOTO/ AMBROSE MUSASIZI.

By  Ambrose Musasizi

What you need to know:

  • Ms Rose Fortunate Nantongo the Kyotera District Woman MP called for unity in all political parties especially when serving people.

Over 20 opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) from both National Unity Platform (NUP) and the Democratic Party (DP) in the Buganda region have joined forces to donate items and cash to Kyotera District health centres in a bid to boost health services in the area.

