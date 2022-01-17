Opposition legislators boost health services in Kyotera

Over 20 opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) from both National Unity Platform (NUP) and the Democratic Party (DP) in the Buganda region have joined forces to donate items and cash to Kyotera District health centres in a bid to boost health services in the area.

The donations included at least 100 bags of cement to aid in construction of a maternity ward at St Denis Kyango Health Centre II and Shs2.5m to purchase beds for the patients admitted at Our lady of Camel HC II.

“We are so much obliged to host legislators from other areas because they gave us financial support and also offered career guidance to employees in the health sector,” Mr John Paul Mpalanyi, the Kyotera County MP said.

Kakuuto County MP Mr Geofrey Lutaaya acknowledged the significance of the external legislators’ visit.

“These legislators could be having better facilities like schools and health centres compared to ours and the best way is to get knowledge from them on how we can improve ours too,” he noted.

The legislators also donated 70 bags of cement in Kyotera Town Council to facilitate the ongoing construction at St Peters Anglican Church.

Mr Pius Asiimwe, a Christian who prays at the Church said “the donation from the MPs will really boost our construction and justifies that the leaders are truly God chosen.”

Ms Rose Fortunate Nantongo the Kyotera District Woman MP called for unity in all political parties especially when serving people.

“I don’t see any relevance of having our leaders divided. Unity will make us stronger hence developing our communities,” she observed.

Mawokota North MP Mr Hillary Kiyaga alias Dr Hilderman called for a quicker court process to rescue detained colleagues Mr Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West constituency and the Kawempe North MP, Mr Mohammed Ssegirinya.