Opposition MPs walk out of Parliament over enforced disappearances, torture

Opposition MPs seated outside Parliament chamber on February 3, 2022 after walking out in protest of continued enforced disappearances and torture of Ugandans in custody of security operatives. PHOTOS/ DAVID LUBOWA

By  U R N  &  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • The MPs said their walkout was in protest for the continued injustice in the country that includes several killings and unaccounted for citizens who are missing since last year’s presidential poll and torture of citizens.

Opposition Members of Parliament on Thursday walked out of a parliamentary session in protest of reported torture of citizens by security operatives, detention without trial, and missing supporters.

