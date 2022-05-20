Prime
Opposition parties explain why they have not joined Besigye in protests
What you need to know:
- Although many political commentators have encouraged the Opposition parties to work together to dislodge President Museveni from power which he has held since 1986, the efforts to have this dream come true have eluded the leaders on many attempts.
Three Opposition political parties yesterday said they do not necessarily have to join four-time presidential candidate Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye on the streets to protest the high cost of living.
The National Unity Platform (NUP), Democratic Party (DP), and Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) almost sounded unanimous in supporting Dr Besigye’s protests but insisted that they have been engaging in different forms of protests across the country and they don’t have to be on the streets to send their message.
Addressing women supporters at the NUP offices in Kamwokya, Kampala yesterday, party president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, said: “We support what our fore leader Dr Besigye is doing because he is right and what he addresses is important. I encourage everyone who has any form of activity to continue for as long as it sends a message of protest against what is happening right now in the country.”
Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP secretary-general, said: “We have to attack the dictator from all angles. We have been having sensitisation activities in Jinja and Soroti for our councillors and leaders, and this is what we have done today. All these add to the struggle and we could go to the streets any time as well.”
Other Opposition political leaders said they will protest at their own pace.
Mr Nobert Mao, the president of the DP said: “We are happy that Dr Besigye has heeded to our call. We have been encouraging Ugandans to protest against these issues. As DP we have held different protests but not by going to the streets and we are going to do what we can on our part.”
Ms Alice Alaso, the head of administration in the ANT party, said: “We are using other forms to protest because we are not sure whether we can sustain a protest on the streets for even one day with our structures. When the prices of the commodities started to rise, we called a press conference and gave the government our alternative views on how this should be handled.”
United Opposition
Although many political commentators have encouraged the Opposition parties to work together to dislodge President Museveni from power which he has held since 1986, the efforts to have this dream come true have eluded the leaders on many attempts.
In 2019, Bobi Wine and Dr Besigye attempted to hold joint protests against the arbitrary arrests and other forms of what they called injustices.
The move came to be known as the United Forces of Change. However, after accusing each other of diverting from what they had earlier agreed on, the project died out.