Optimism as Mbarara Central Market nears completion

Mbarara central market under construction. PHOTO/FILE

By  Felix Ainebyoona

What you need to know:

  • “The people who are supposed to enter the market are those who were there, there are people who were trading from there (Central Market) and we removed them. Secondly, we shall also look at those who are actual traders not absentee landlords,” Raphael Magyezi, minister of Local Government

There is growing optimism among the business community, residents and leaders in Mbarara City in regard to the completion of the Shs21 billion central market.
More than 700 vendors relocated to the Independence Park in July 2017 to pave way for the reconstruction of the market, which was expected to be completed on February 14, 2020.

