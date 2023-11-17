Otafiire accuses Finance of delaying police, prison housing projects

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, has accused officials from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development of delaying the accommodation projects of the police, immigration and prisons institutions.

Maj Gen Otafiire said the two security institutions embarked on the public private procurement project for accommodation for the three institutions, but the paperwork is gathering dust on the shelves of the finance ministry.

“Let me take this opportunity to accuse the ministry of finance that if it wasn’t for their bureaucratic methods of handling things, we would have gone far. The housing situation for these three institutions is pathetic,” Maj Gen Otafiire told President Museveni at the pass-out of 2,717 police and immigration officers at Police Training School, Kabalye in Masindi District on Wednesday.

More than 89 percent of the staff in three institutions don’t have accommodation yet they are entitled to one.

The police want to build 50,000 houses for their officers under the private public partnership (PPP), but it hasn’t yet been approved by the ministry of finance.

Maj Gen Otafiire said security officers who don’t live comfortably can’t serve the country effectively.

“So your Excellency, I would like you to whip the officers in the ministry of finance to finish the PPP thing. You know when I talk, they think I am small and I am a trouble maker. But I will not keep quiet,” he said.

However, President Museveni didn’t comment about the accommodation issue raised by Maj Gen Otafiire.

Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola said they would receive 53,000 accommodation units in the PPP project.

On the matter of security, Mr Ochola said the implementation of the presidential directive about sub-county police is in advanced stages.

“Sir, related to the above and in line with your directive the UPF Management is in advanced stages of implementing the Sub-county Policing Model beginning with Greater Masaka Region, where each sub-county will receive a vehicle, motorcycles, radio and personnel strength of 18,” Mr Ochola said.

Some of the officers passed out on Wednesday are to be deployed in Greater Masaka for the sub-county policing model. There are eight districts and a city in Greater Masaka with a total of 76 sub counties (including town councils and boards). Currently, each district has only one vehicle.